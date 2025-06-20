HILARY JOFFE: Cities should welcome informality in tackling jobs crisis
Local government’s punitive municipal bylaws put up high barriers for informal traders
The upside of the controversy that has erupted over Capitec CEO Gerrie Fourie (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/economy/2025-06-10-capitec-ceo-argues-sas-jobless-rate-as-low-as-10/)’s 10% unemployment estimate is that it has shone the light on SA’s informal economy and the need to enable more of it, not less, to tackle SA’s unemployment crisis.
Capitec has been hugely successful at targeting the lowest end of the market, suggesting many of those informal street traders, mechanics, hairdressers, scooter drivers and backyard landlords bank there and so are overrepresented in Capitec’s data, which cannot be extrapolated to the economy as a whole...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.