CHRIS THURMAN: Grounded and rooted in a world of upheaval
The theme emerged from the work submitted this year for Spier’s annual ceramic exhibition
It’s a crazy, upside-down world we live in. Nothing is guaranteed. All is unmoored. I catch myself nodding along as I watch snippets of Piers Morgan and Tucker Carlson criticising US-Israeli aggression in Gaza and Iran. Me, agreeing with the likes of Morgan and Carlson — unthinkable!
Of course, it’s absurd to talk about “old certainties” as if the ideological and geopolitical terrain was entirely clear before the second presidency of Donald Trump. The global order has been a muddle post-9/11. It was a mess in the 1990s. It was full of contradictions during the Cold War. It was an amoral free-for-all in the colonial period. Pick any era in human history, going back to the ancient Egyptians, Greeks and Romans, and you will find evidence of people complaining about how unstable and unpredictable everything is...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.