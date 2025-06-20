ANTHONY BUTLER: Zuma likely to share blame for collapse of state capture prosecutions
Rather than chiding the NPA’s head, the focus should be on former president’s decision about the timing of commission of inquiry
20 June 2025 - 05:00
SA citizens like to blame the national director of public prosecutions for the collapse of state capture prosecutions. They should rather take on the politicians who deliberately brought about this predictable outcome.
Critics stridently insist National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) head Shamila Batohi must stop making excuses and immediately prosecute potential miscreants flagged by the Zondo state capture commission. On Tuesday she even had to listen to demands for her resignation from an MK MP, Sibonelo Nomvalo, who called her “incompetent” at a parliamentary justice committee meeting. ..
