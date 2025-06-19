PETER BRUCE: Waiting in vain for BEE boffins to make investment case
No-one has described how the law requiring investors to share 30% of an SA venture would make them invest
19 June 2025 - 05:00
I don’t know about you, but I’m still waiting for just one of the many articles or speeches being made in defence of BEE to make the economic or investment case for it.
I’ve read and listened to everything I can find in the past few months as the BEE issue has become more prominent and emotional, and not one has even bothered to try to describe how the law requiring investors to share 30% of their ventures in SA with black shareholders would make them more rather than less likely to invest...
