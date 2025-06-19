MAMOKETE LIJANE: Iran-Israel war adds uncertainty to rates, rand outlook
Stagflationary oil shock will pummel the local economy
The uncertainty in the growth outlook has increased this year and continues to rise. The new fear for the global economy is stagflation, that toxic economic environment in which low growth is paired with high inflation, making policy responses to economic crises impossible. The risk of such an outcome has increased with the intensification of the conflict between Iran and Israel in the Middle East.
The most recent war-inflicted global energy shock was in early 2022 when Russia invaded Ukraine. Oil prices climbed 75% between December 2021 and March 2022. A barrel of Brent now costs 25%, or $15, more in dollar terms than in May, with potential for even more escalation if the Israel-Iran war intensifies and threatens oil supply. In that case $90 per barrel doesn’t seem too far. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.