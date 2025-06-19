GUGU LOURIE: Oliva’s appointment as CEO of McDonald’s SA may raise a few eyebrows
Questions asked about why Spar SA CEO resigned shortly after the retailer reported a R4bn loss
19 June 2025 - 05:00
The Emirates-based owners of McDonald’s SA, MSA Holdings, have appointed Max Oliva as CEO, effective July 1 2025. Oliva replaces Greg Solomon, who leaves in August after 29 years with the company.
Some insiders claim Solomon was pushed out for nonperformance and a lack of transformation, though the company rejects the claims as false. ..
