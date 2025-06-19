BRIAN KANTOR: Equity equivalence improves the odds that the public will benefit
It has been used in SA before Starlink, as in the allocation of the casino licences in the 1990s
Equity equivalence is a better alternative to giving away a significant chunk of equity in a good business to some undeserving party with the right lucky credentials, racial or political.
It has been used in SA before Starlink, as in the allocation of the original casino licences in the Western and Eastern Cape in the late 1990s. Bidders competing for the limited licences were required to qualify for them by offering the wider community valuable add-ons of their own invention. The support of Sun International for the establishment of the Cape Town Convention Centre helped win it the valuable right to operate the only casino in metropolitan Cape Town. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.