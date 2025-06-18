JOHN DLUDLU: The odds stacked against the national dialogue
In our extraordinary times, every agenda is accompanied by a secret one that is unsaid
18 June 2025 - 05:00
Ordinarily, last week’s announcement of the 30-odd eminent persons group to “guide and champion” the work of the planned national dialogue would be welcomed as giving impetus to a stalled idea. However, these are extraordinary times: every agenda is accompanied by a secret one that is unsaid.
It would therefore be naive to take the announcement as progress, certainly not at face value. Notwithstanding the many odds the dialogue faces, it has to be embraced and given a chance, rather than letting corrosive cynicism kill it. ..
