JABULANI SIKHAKHANE: Another expensive talkshop will not build our nation
Government needs to use the resources South Africans hand over to it wisely and equitably
18 June 2025 - 05:00
The national dialogue announced recently by President Cyril Ramaphosa is a waste of time and money. It will achieve nothing — nada, zilch, lutho, letho, niks, nichts, niente, rien, zero.
It is a waste of time and money because despite substantial resources handed over to successive ANC governments, they have failed — and I’m being generous here — to spend these resources judiciously. Here’s an example. ..
