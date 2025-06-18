Opinion / Columnists

HEATH MUCHENA: How bitcoin became the rational bet against fiat failure

The IMF is sounding the alarm on US debt while amid the chaos bitcoin survives the storm

18 June 2025 - 05:00
by Heath Muchena
Picture: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC
There’s something different about the way the world is holding its breath right now. It’s not the kind of fear that comes from war or plague. It’s quieter. Creeping. More abstract. But if you listen carefully — to the bond markets, to the credit ratings agencies, to the policymakers scrambling behind closed doors — it’s clear. The US is running out of road. 

America’s national debt has exploded to $36-trillion. That’s not a typo. It’s a number so large it’s nearly impossible to comprehend, except by understanding this: the US now borrows money just to pay the interest on what it’s already borrowed. 

The IMF is sounding the alarm, calling the situation “unsustainable”. Moody’s has already pulled the trigger, downgrading US debt from the gold-standard AAA to AA1. And what does Washington do in response? Draft a 1,000-page bill proposing $4-trillion in tax cuts. That’s not a correction. That’s a controlled demolition. 

And amid all this chaos — while stocks shudder, the dollar loses value and treasury auctions stumble — bitcoin remains unbothered. Unchained. Entirely outside the loop. That’s because it was built for this. 

A world economy underpinned by the dollar is now forced to reckon that the issuer of that currency can’t balance its cheque book. And when the issuer of the global reserve currency shows signs of financial decay, it’s not just a domestic problem — it’s a planetary risk. 

You can already feel it. Foreign nations are dumping treasuries. Interest rates are surging. The Nasdaq is whiplashing. And the dollar? Quietly sliding — already down 7% this year. This is the backdrop in which bitcoin isn’t just surviving. It’s thriving, recently reaching new record highs. 

It’s not a stock. It’s not a central bank puppet. It doesn’t inflate to finance wars or buy votes. It’s digital truth — scarce, neutral and verifiable by anyone. People like to say it’s “too late” for bitcoin. Really? When only 2% of global capital is even touching digital assets? 

The truth is, the big money is still just arriving. BlackRock has filed bitcoin ETF products. Fidelity is onboarding retail clients into bitcoin exposure. MicroStrategy is gobbling up coins like they’re going extinct. Even governments — yes, sovereign nations — are stacking sats. Meanwhile, the average investor is still trying to decide if bitcoin is “real”. 

Here’s the truth: bitcoin doesn’t need you to believe in it. It doesn’t care if you think it’s magic internet money. It simply exists, continues to produce blocks every 10 minutes, and quietly becomes the best-performing asset of the past decade. 

People want safety. They want income. But what they don’t realise is that chasing yield in a system built on leverage is often the fastest way to lose it all. Whether it's staking your coins on questionable DeFi protocols, or hoping TradFi’s newest structured product won’t implode like the last one, the risk-adjusted reward is collapsing. The illusion of 6% yield often carries a hidden 90% tail-risk. 

Bitcoin has no yield. And that’s the point. It’s not meant to give you passive income — it’s meant to survive the storm. We’re living in a world that’s transforming faster than most can process. AI is rewriting the rules of productivity. Geopolitical tensions are fracturing trade alliances. Fiat currencies are quietly depreciating in real time. 

This isn’t about becoming rich overnight. It’s not about flipping coins or following the next influencer shill. It’s about understanding that something fundamentally broken is happening in the legacy system ... and that there’s an alternative. 

Bitcoin is not perfect. It’s volatile. It’s misunderstood. It’s hated by incumbents. But it’s still here. After every crash. After every media obituary. After every ban. Still here. If the dollar weakens, if the Fed loses control, if governments inflate their way into oblivion ... bitcoin offers a door marked “Exit”.

• Muchena is founder of Proudly Associated and author of “Artificial Intelligence Applied” and “Tokenized Trillions”.

NEWS FROM THE FUTURE: Global cybercrime scandal

Fintech has become the battleground for unchecked ambition and systemic vulnerabilities
1 day ago

International business briefs: Syrians to go full crypto

World’s biggest cryptocurrency exchange Binance says Syria will be granted full access to its offerings
5 days ago

STEPHEN CRANSTON: Value managers will always have a place

The best fund managers I know don’t get stressed out by the pressures of living up to quarterly performance
6 days ago

MARIUS REITZ: Court ruling creates crypto opportunity

High court finds exchange control regulations are outdated and do not account for digital currencies
5 days ago

Altvest standing firm on its bitcoin strategy

JSE-listed investment company says its choice of cryptocurrency is a good hedge against the rand’s volatility
2 weeks ago
