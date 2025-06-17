TOM EATON: Trumparades, peace bombs ... Youth Day had no chance
Given all the spectacles of human weakness, wickedness and wilful self-delusion, Youth Day was quiet
17 June 2025 - 05:00
It’s been a startling few days, not least for the great and the good (and also some ANC people) roped into Cyril Ramaphosa’s National Dialogue™ (terms and condition apply), who learnt over the weekend that the process will cost about R700m, presumably because their musings will be engraved directly onto sheets of platinum.
According to Mduduzi Mbada, deputy president Paul Mashatile’s chief of staff, the reason for this price tag is that “democracy is not cheap”, which is, I suppose, why the Guptas paid so much for it when they bought it from some of Mashatile’s current and former colleagues. ..
