FUTUREWORLD
NEWS FROM THE FUTURE: Global cybercrime scandal
Fintech has become the battleground for unchecked ambition and systemic vulnerabilities
17 June 2025 - 05:00
Dateline: May 28 2035
Money has always been a game. Once tied to gold and silver, then to banknotes and now to digital entries in smartphone apps and crypto wallets, financial markets have long thrived on trust. However, the fintech industry — once celebrated for democratising access to money — has been rocked by an unprecedented cybercrime wave, exposing billions of dollars in fraudulent transactions, revealing deep ethical failures and shattering consumer trust. ..
