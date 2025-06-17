NEIL MANTHORP: When we play the so-called Big Three, we’ll perform — Conrad
Match moments from the World Cup victory at Lord’s are still in full bloom for the glorious Proteas and their coach
17 June 2025 - 04:59
World Test Champions.
There is so much to be said and written about what SA’s magnificent five-wicket win against Australia at Lord’s last week might mean for the game, the format and the future, but this week those words can wait. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.