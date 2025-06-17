JUN KAJEE: ‘Kill the Boer’, but don’t say the K-word — the double standard in SA’s hate speech laws
There is a need to balance freedom of expression with the imperative to combat hate speech
SA’s journey from apartheid to democracy has been marked by a determined effort to confront and dismantle institutionalised racism. Central to this exercise is the country’s legal framework addressing hate speech — a framework designed to protect human dignity and promote social cohesion in a deeply divided society. Yet, more than three decades after apartheid’s end questions persist about whether these laws are applied fairly across all racial groups.
Key legal precedents illustrate how context shapes SA’s interpretation of hate speech. In the 2020 Qwelane case the Constitutional Court upheld hate speech laws but ruled that a journalist’s statement about homosexuals did not amount to hate speech. Likewise, in the 2017 AfriForum vs EFF case, courts found that the “Kill the Boer” chant was not hate speech, emphasising its historical role in the anti-apartheid struggle. ..
