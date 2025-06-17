DESNÉ MASIE: Will militaristic US stay out of Israel-Iran war?
Intervention risks dragging us all into a militarised dystopia globally
17 June 2025 - 05:00
These are dangerous times to express public opinions. To be able to do so without fear of censorship is an endangered privilege in the current climate. The world is in a state of chaos, autocratic tendencies are on the rise, and headlines are distressing.
Just when it is most needed, the perimeter of democracy and public debate is closing in. Images of autocracy from key global powers may embolden yet more reckless and ruthless autocrats and discourage more people, not least journalists, from speaking their truth. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.