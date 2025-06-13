TOBY SHAPSHAK: Apple takes its eye off the ball in AI slump
Bizarre focus on its new design has done nothing to dispel commentators’ concerns that it is in serious danger
13 June 2025 - 05:00
That Apple didn’t make any artificial intelligence (AI) announcements at this week’s developer conference has had the internet in uproar.
The world’s most valuable tech firm has been the de facto smartphone leader — alongside Samsung — for most of the past 20 years. In the beginning Apple tended to set the tone for the industry, before losing out to superior work being done by Android (on the software front) and hardware manufacturers such as Samsung, Huawei, Xiaomi, Honor and others...
