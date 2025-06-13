NATASHA MARRIAN: ANC voters ‘adrift’ in historic shift after polls
Previously loyal supporters are willing to vote for another party such as the EFF or MK or, to a lesser extent, the DA
13 June 2025 - 05:00
SA politics is in deep flux and coming into its own as democracy matures, quite independently of the desires or intentions of politicians.
Moving out of one-party dominance, South Africans are growing increasingly confident — so much so that they are now willing to shop around for the party of their preference, and if they don’t find one simply stay home instead of voting. Multiparty democracy is coming into its own. ..
