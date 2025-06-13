HILARY JOFFE: Will the Treasury buy a lower inflation target?
While a reduced inflation goal could cut high debt cost, it would worsen fiscal ratios and shrink tax revenues
As Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago often reminds us, no-one likes a high cost of living and inflation is a tax on the poor. The Bank is now conducting an active campaign to cut SA’s inflation target to 3%. But it may find it easier to win the hearts and minds of the public than the support of the Treasury, which is still mulling the mixed impact on public finances.
On the one hand, a lower inflation target could significantly cut government’s high cost of debt, particularly over the longer term. On the other hand, it would worsen the fiscal ratios and shrink tax revenues in the next few years. To get the full benefit the Treasury would also have to shift its borrowing strategy significantly at a tough time...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.