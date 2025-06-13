CHRIS GILMOUR: Lewis shunned despite stellar performance
The market has largely neglected the superbly managed company and market capitalisation is relatively small
13 June 2025 - 06:12
Lewis Group has been listed on the JSE for just more than 20 years, and in terms of capital gain during that time it hasn’t been a great performer.
The market has thus largely neglected this superbly managed company and market capitalisation is at a relatively small R4.3bn. The share doesn’t trade much either, and its institutional following is therefore limited to a handful of specialist players. It is a pity, because Lewis’ performance has been nothing short of outstanding over the years...
