STEPHEN CRANSTON: Value managers will always have a place
The best fund managers I know don’t get stressed out by the pressures of living up to quarterly performance
12 June 2025 - 05:00
Even in a time when we get our information online, I look forward to the arrival of the Alexforbes Manager Watch annual survey.
I worked closely with members of the Forbes asset consulting team from the days when Rael Gordon, and later Leon Greyling and Ralph Frank, ran it...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.