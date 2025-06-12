PETER BRUCE: Tough as nails: Zille’s unyielding grit would pull Joburg right
It will be hard to find a politician better organised, more driven and less vulnerable than Cape Town’s former mayor
12 June 2025 - 05:00
The move to draft Helen Zille as the next Joburg mayor is arguably the most exciting thing to happen in SA politics in a long time.
Currently chair of the DA’s federal executive and federal council, she was a brilliant mayor of Cape Town between 2006 and 2009, setting it up to be the success it is today. ..
