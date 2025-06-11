WANDILE SIHLOBO: Animal disease crises cast grim light on SA’s biosecurity
Both the government and farmers have a role to play in efforts to create sustainable solutions
The frequent outbreaks of animal diseases in SA’s agriculture pose a risk to its growth. The latest crisis, marked by separate outbreaks of foot-and-mouth disease, has once again brought the issue of animal biosecurity in SA into the spotlight. The constant recurrence of the disease will ultimately reduce earnings and export opportunities to high-value markets. This could lead to financial pressures on cattle farming businesses, and they may struggle to meet all their financial commitments.
That over the years we have been unable to resolve the animal disease crisis suggests we have not done enough as a country to address the key issues and implement the necessary measures to bring about long-lasting solutions. Both the government and farmers have a role and responsibility in this effort. There are various actions the state can take to resolve this impasse, and it is unclear whether the department of agriculture has already taken all the required key steps and managerial deci...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.