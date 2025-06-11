Opinion / Columnists

HEATH MUCHENA: Bitcoin and DeFi matter more than ever in a fragmented world

Central bank digital currencies are concerning as your financial behaviour is now deeply monitored

11 June 2025 - 05:00
by HEATH MUCHENA
Picture: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC
We’re entering a new world order, but not the kind you hear about in political speeches. The old model, where governments held power, is giving way to something stranger and more dangerous: stateless corporate influence, powered by AI, surveillance tech and trillion-dollar asset managers or corporate giants.

In this new system democracy is less about voting and more about capital — who controls it, who gets cut off from it and who has the tools to opt out. That’s why bitcoin and decentralised finance (DeFi) are more important than ever. 

We’re no longer living in a world where the US calls the shots. The rise of the Brics nations, China’s growing influence and energy-rich Gulf states are reshaping power dynamics. Countries such as Saudi Arabia are cutting deals directly with China, Iran and even former rivals, all without US involvement. At the same time, the West is increasingly shaped not by elected leaders but by powerful financial institutions that operate across borders. 

For example, BlackRock manages more than $10-trillion in assets and quietly advises governments, central banks and even defence departments. Through AI platforms such as Aladdin it doesn’t just invest in markets — it models and influences them. This is no conspiracy theory; it’s the new reality of stateless capital. 

Financial tools

In the 21st century warfare isn’t just fought with bombs. It’s fought with sanctions, asset freezes, surveillance and monetary policy. Financial tools are used to punish populations, sway elections and fund wars — often without a single shot being fired. 

And because we live in an algorithm-driven world your financial behaviour is now deeply monitored and scored. That’s what makes central bank digital currencies so concerning. Once rolled out they could enable governments to monitor, block or reverse your transactions — no court, no warrant, no appeal. 

Bitcoin offers a fundamentally different system. No middlemen. No gatekeepers. No political strings attached. When you hold bitcoin in self-custody no bank or government can seize it, censor it or inflate it away. It’s money that belongs to you — no questions asked. 

Meanwhile, DeFi gives anyone with an internet connection access to loans, yield and peer-to-peer trading — without asking a banker for permission. It’s a financial lifeline for people in countries facing hyperinflation, sanctions or political instability. And it’s a powerful way for people to exit traditional finance altogether. 

Already bitcoin has helped fund independent media, support whistle-blowers and preserve wealth in countries such as Argentina, Turkey and Lebanon. In regions where currencies are collapsing, DeFi protocols are becoming an alternative banking system. 

Yes, bitcoin has made some people wealthy. But the deeper value lies in what it protects: sovereignty. It’s your ability to transact, save and build — without relying on systems that are increasingly unaccountable. 

As AI accelerates and jobs disappear, and as corporate power overshadows national borders, we’re running out of time to reclaim control. You can’t vote out corporate giants. But you can opt out of their system. 

Bitcoin is your protest. DeFi is your alternative. Together, they’re not just technologies — they’re survival tools for an uncertain world. 

• Muchena is founder of Proudly Associated and author of “Artificial Intelligence Applied” and “Tokenized Trillions”.

International business briefs: Weaker dollar takes toll on China’s forex reserves

China’s foreign exchange reserves inch up and its central bank adds gold for a seventh straight month, Fitch affirms Hungary’s ratings, and more
Companies
2 days ago

Stablecoin issuer Circle’s shares triple in New York debut

Successful flotation could encourage other crypto hopefuls to come to market
Companies
5 days ago

Altvest standing firm on its bitcoin strategy

JSE-listed investment company says its choice of cryptocurrency is a good hedge against the rand’s volatility
Companies
1 week ago

NEWS FROM THE FUTURE: Transports of delight that pay dividends

Welcome to an age in which cars are robot chauffeurs and micro corporations in the mobility business
Opinion
1 week ago
