TOBY SHAPSHAK: The Musk-Trump blow-up we’ve all been waiting for
Despite the schadenfreude after this anticipated implosion, millions will suffer due to Musk’s ‘chainsaw’
10 June 2025 - 05:00
As expected, the much-anticipated public break-up of the world’s highest profile bromance has been a spectacular display of brattishness, churlishness and teenage anger. And that’s only how the US president, Donald Trump, has behaved.
For his part, Elon Musk blew up any remnants of his reputation with a mean-spirited, real-time tweet feud with Trump — first after Trump’s nasty comments about Musk’s black eye to shell-shocked German chancellor Friedrich Merz, and then on Truth Social, his own social platform...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.