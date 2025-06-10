MICHAEL AVERY: Competition Tribunal a taxidermic version of its former self
The tribunal is now a place where deals, and the jobs, capital and infrastructure they might bring, go to die
10 June 2025 - 05:00
There was a time, not so long ago, when the Competition Tribunal was a credible institution. Under the stewardship of former chair David Lewis it was a respected forum of law and reason. A place where serious minds deliberated on the economic consequences of mergers & acquisitions, balancing nuance, evidence and statutory mandate.
That era is over. Today the tribunal is a taxidermic version of its former self. Stuffed, mounted, and posed to look functional, while behind the scenes it is inert, ideological and increasingly inimical to the idea of economic progress. ..
