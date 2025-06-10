DUMA GQUBULE: Failed austerity to blame for low GDP growth and joblessness
All the pain over the past decade was pointless because the debt-to-GDP ratio soared
10 June 2025 - 05:00
A side-by-side analysis of SA’s three budgets this year is depressing, showing that the more things change the more they stay the same.
The National Treasury is continuing with its failed austerity policies of the past decade that have resulted in chronically low GDP growth, soaring unemployment, decaying public infrastructure and a rising debt ratio. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.