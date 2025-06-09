JUN KAJEE: Politically connected elite has replaced apartheid masters
Where race and geography used to determine access, patronage and high-level links now rule opportunity
09 June 2025 - 05:00
When apartheid’s architects carved up SA based on race, their aim was clear: to keep the country’s wealth, infrastructure and opportunity in the hands of a privileged few while consigning the black majority to the political and economic wilderness.
The dualistic development model was geographic, racial and brutally enforced. Three decades into democracy, while the maps have changed, the lines of division remain — now drawn not between “SA proper” and the homelands, but between a politically connected elite and the disempowered masses. ..
