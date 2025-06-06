HILARY JOFFE: Not too many tears in saying goodbye
Thungela’s unbundling experience offers some encouraging lessons for Valterra
06 June 2025 - 05:00
It was a tale of two demergers. Valterra Platinum was set free from Anglo American at the weekend, almost exactly four years after Thungela Coal was similarly liberated in 2021.
The unbundlings of the former Anglo American Platinum, now Valterra, and the former Anglo American Coal, now Thungela, were different in some key respects...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.