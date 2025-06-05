PETER BRUCE: DA still needs to find its true colours
Race remains the anvil on which just about every fragment of life in SA is forged
The best thing about the new format of the print edition of Business Day is that letters to the editor are back every day. The past eight years saw long and worthy articles appear below the cartoon every second day because there weren’t enough letters to fill the space and the editors didn’t know what else to do.
The tighter new size shrinks the space allotted to letters and solves the problem. Call me old-fashioned, but people who take the trouble to sit down and write to a newspaper, to praise or complain, are gold-dust in this business now. Online you can flick away something you dislike with an abbreviation. Here we expect a little more. ..
