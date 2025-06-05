MAMOKETE LIJANE: Why inflation target should be lowered despite Treasury’s reticence
There are costs associated with running inflation high, and SA should arguably not pay it for another half a decade if it can help it
05 June 2025 - 05:00
Consumer prices rose by a low 2.8% in April compared with the same time a year ago, Stats SA has reported, and the SA Reserve Bank expects inflation to average 3.2% in 2025.
Domestic inflation rarely drifts this low. Outside the Covid-19 shock of 2020, CPI inflation was last here two decades ago. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.