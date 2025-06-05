GUGU LOURIE: Abdallah’s new role at Vodacom is a trial by fire
Appointment as head of international markets division could be strategic manoeuvring
05 June 2025 - 05:00
The leadership rejigging at Vodacom Group raises intriguing questions. Chief among them: is Mohamed Abdallah being positioned as the successor to long-serving CEO Shameel Joosub?
On the surface, Vodacom’s announcement that Abdallah will now lead its international markets division while retaining his role as Vodafone Egypt CEO, appears to be a straightforward consolidation of leadership. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.