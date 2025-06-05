BRIAN KANTOR: Inflation is down, but can it stay low?
The unpredictable supply side of the economy, with a plunging rand exchange value, could drive prices higher
Inflation in SA has declined sharply from a 5%-plus rate in early 2024 to 2.8% per annum in April — for the usual supply and demand reasons. Demand for goods and services has been growing slowly and given rand stability — recently even absolute rand strength — the supply side of the economy has brought moderate increases in the consumer price index.
Bank lending to the private sector has been growing, albeit slowly. Adjusted for prices, bank credit is still below pre-Covid levels and after a spurt during Covid the real money supply grew by only 4.2% between 2021 and the first quarter of 2025. Recent growth rates in money and credit have trended lower. It is a financial state that can be described as severely repressive...
