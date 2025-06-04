MICHAEL FRIDJHON: An authentic winery away from bustling Franschhoek
GlenWood is small, homely and impervious to fashion
04 June 2025 - 05:00
This year will see several jubilee celebrations in the wine industry. Pinotage turns 100 so a special medallion is being struck for the occasion. I don’t wish to sound curmudgeonly (at least not in connection with the pinotage festivities) but there’s very little I would look forward to less than a pinotage medallion.
I recognise that this is a matter of taste — not the taste of the wine but the aesthetic that seeks to celebrate seemingly significant events by stamping a lump of metal for your heirs and legatees to dispose of guiltily and surreptitiously...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.