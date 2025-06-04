MARIANNE MERTEN: Focus on state security must give way to people’s safety
The SAPS and SSA have been central in the doctrinal shift to state security and away from human security in SA
04 June 2025 - 05:00
SA’s Group of Twenty (G20) handover in November — not to “an empty chair” as President Cyril Ramaphosa publicly worried, but a chair seating US President Donald Trump — seems the one concrete takeaway from their White House meeting.
The cabinet subsequently said it looked forward to “the possible attendance of president Trump to [sic] the G20 leaders summit”. What will happen on the economic front remains to be seen; their meeting has not yet led to any agreements. ..
