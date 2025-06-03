TOM EATON: Musk emerges as sin-eater as US slides steadily to the right
American opponents of fascism might soon need to look far closer to home than Musk’s Pretoria boyhood
It’s difficult to feel much sympathy for a centibillionaire who’s helped radicalise millions of young men online and wants to maroon humanity on a dead rock 250-milllion kilometres away, but as a glassy-eyed Elon Musk is ejected from the White House I would like to propose the possibly less-than-popular view that he is being used as a scapegoat by elements of what passes for the American left.
I say less-than-popular because to many progressives the Musk narrative is carved in stone, especially since he performed his Nazi salute: he is an apartheid princeling, inured to humanity by his wealth and the fascism of the country he was born in, determined to propagate in the US every idea Nelson Mandela dedicated his life to defeat. ..
