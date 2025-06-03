SHAWN HAGEDORN: Dodging dubious metrics amid the unemployment crisis
None of our leaders can articulate a workable solution and policy debates need to be accurately informed
Since our government’s policies have entrenched the world’s most severe youth unemployment crisis and none of our leaders can articulate a workable solution, we should embrace the cliché “to improve something, start by measuring it”.
Our official youth unemployment rate is 62%, and our political and business leaders hope to steadily reduce this by growing domestic purchasing power. Yet plausible scenarios to support such thinking don’t exist. This would become obvious if we tracked how many of our younger adults have been permanently marginalised. The number is about 5-million and given our modest growth trajectory another roughly 300,000 will join them each year...
