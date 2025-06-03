MICHAEL AVERY: The Malta Job part III — enter the minority cavalry
Suddenly there is an alternative suitor to Prime Kapital as Hyprop has declared interest in acquiring MAS
If you were watching the MAS Real Estate boardroom drama for pure corporate entertainment, grab your popcorn. Because just when it looked as if Prime Kapital was going to quietly squeeze MAS’s minority shareholders in a slow-burn takeover worthy of Machiavelli, along came Hyprop CEO Morne Wilken and suddenly the room smells less like resignation and more like a fight.
What had seemed a slow, drawn-out squeeze, marked by dividend droughts, preference share sleights-of-hand and shareholder fatigue, has suddenly turned into a live auction. And with the game now truly afoot, MAS shareholders have gone from being hunted to holding the keys to the kingdom. ..
