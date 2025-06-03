DESNÉ MASIE: Are we already in World War 3? Depends who you ask
The Russia-Ukraine war could be an enabler for more overt aggression
With all the global flashpoints of conflict and a narrowing of cosmopolitanism, it is not only conspiracy theorists and zealots who now wonder whether World War 3 is imminent. Each day, news of an escalation in Ukraine, Gaza, Khartoum, Taiwan or Pakistan, leaves me worrying that this time it has gone too far.
Some defence experts are making the case that the distribution of conflicts means World War 3 is already here. I have personally been on edge since the escalation of the Russia-Ukraine war on February 24 2022. True, the Donbas war in Ukraine had been raging since 2014, so what was it about that day that I found so alarmingly different?..
