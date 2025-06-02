ADEKEYE ADEBAJO: From small town girl to super administrator
Carol Nonkwelo, director of research & innovation support at the University of Pretoria, died aged 61
Carol Nonkwelo, who died on May 14 aged 61, was director of research & innovation support at the University of Pretoria. A self-described “small town girl” from a black community in the Eastern Cape’s East London, a devotion to public service was instilled in her from an early age by her community doctor father and her nurse mother.
Nonkwelo came of age in the volatile apartheid-era 1980s and had a strong sense of social justice and integrity. Like most educated youths she left East London to broaden her horizons, completing her bachelor’s degree in microbiology at Rhodes University, Makhanda, because it was “small, intimate, and close to home”. She had developed a strong interest from her medical parents in what caused diseases and how they spread. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.