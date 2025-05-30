NATASHA MARRIAN: One year later and the ANC is MK’s greatest asset
Zuma remains adept at exploiting division in the party he once led, particularly after the DA’s inclusion in the GNU
30 May 2025 - 05:00
It has been a year since former president Jacob Zuma’s MK party upended the political order in SA. What does his party’s performance so far say about its future prospects?
Its performance in by-elections has been uneven and erratic, still largely limited to KwaZulu-Natal. Yet it has broken through in areas where it failed to gain traction in the 2024 election, such as the North West. ..
