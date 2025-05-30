KEVIN MCCALLUM: Time to set that loerie free
Watching Liverpool lift the trophy was a moment of pure, soaring joy akin to the beauty of a caged bird being released
On Thursday, not long after the noon sun had begun to sag slowly to the west, I drove from Norwood up Ivy Road and saw a man staring at a bird. It was a loerie. Inside a cage. He didn’t move. Just stared and then stared some more. I think he was a little stoned.
But, caging a loerie or any bird is evil, a sin against those who can fly, a travesty of those who believe in freedom of any form. After my brother died in 2017, I heard a loerie call, and I felt it call his name. I should have got out and freed that Norwood loerie, but I am not that brave and the moment passed, but the regret remains. As do the reasons I was in Norwood in the first place, which, it seems, has morphed into what Melville once was, without the bouncers and gangsters...
