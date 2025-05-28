WANDILE SIHLOBO: Table grapes industry expects good 2025 harvest
But the livestock industry continues to battle foot and mouth disease and the temporary closure of various export markets
I am one of the people who expressed optimism about SA’s agricultural recovery in 2025 after a poor performance because of drought and animal diseases in 2024. I still hold this view, but now I think it will be more of an uneven recovery.
We continue to receive encouraging data about the recovery of some subsectors of agriculture. One of the latest industries that posted such data is that of table grapes. The 2024/25 total harvest inspected is 78.9-million cartons, 4% higher year on year, according to data from the SA Table Grape Industry. Favourable weather conditions and better farming practices are the primary reasons for this. ..
