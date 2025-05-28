MICHAEL FRIDJHON: The second Swartland Revolution is bigger and better
The revolutionaries have travelled enough of the route to believe in the destination
The end of isolation in the early 1990s suffused the Cape wine industry with a spirit of optimism. The dead hand of the old KWV, which for three quarters of a century had determined where vineyards could be planted, finally yielded its statutory authority. A plethora of new appellations began to emerge: Elim, Sutherland, Plettenberg Bay and KwaZulu-Natal (to name but a few) were now places where grapes could be grown and wine (legally) made, each claiming (briefly) to be the vanguard.
When the dust of the new frontier finally settled it revealed a place little more than an hour’s drive from the Mother City. Van Riebeeck called it “Het Zwarte Land”. We know it as the Swartland — a warm and arid landscape richly endowed with older vineyards owned by resilient farmers who survived more on a mixed agricultural model than by viticulture alone. Many of the sites were inaccessible. Young winemakers imbued with the optimism which defined the SA of 1994 were able to lease the best of t...
