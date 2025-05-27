TOM EATON: Yohburg actually looks great from the back seat
From ANC leaders’ perspective, even potholes look like tiny farms, way stations to nourish happy people
27 May 2025 - 05:00
Over the weekend, as I was whisked around an idyllically autumnal Johannesburg, something peculiar happened: I started seeing things the ANC’s way.
Of course there are usually rational explanations for supernatural phenomena, and at first I ascribed the change to the fact that I was in town to punt my new novel and was therefore thinking like a writer of comic fiction. That is, like an ANC policy adviser. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.