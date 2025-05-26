TIISETSO MOTSOENENG: SA’s equity equivalent experiment and Musk’s antiwoke streak
Investment concessions such as Malatsi’s alternative to the 30% ownership quota make sense
Communications minister Solly Malatsi is revamping our telecom playbook in a move that looks tailor-made for Elon Musk’s Starlink. But the reality runs deeper. It is a broader recalibration of the information and communications technology licensing regime meant to entice hi-tech investment and expand connectivity, without ditching SA’s commitment to socioeconomic transformation. Still, the directive issued at the weekend raises two crucial questions.
First, can a framework that draws inspiration from policies that share the same “woke” agenda as BEE and diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) ever appease a titan such as Musk, who has long derided such mandates? And second, if the same regulatory flexibility is not extended equally to all market participants, does it risk becoming a selective concession that lifts just satellite broadband service providers? ..
