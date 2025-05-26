GAVIN RICH: Cardiff finale produces fitting climax
Champions Cup decider draws gushing praise for its quality and level of entertainment
26 May 2025 - 05:00
That the Champions Cup final drew gushing praise for its quality and level of entertainment had as much to do with the referee missing quite a bit and making decisions out of kilter with what his peers might have done as it did with the adventurous, attacking intent of the two teams.
The Cardiff finale to the EPCR season produced a fitting climax to a competition usually derided in the early weeks for its formatting but which then tends to gather steam in the deciding weeks when only the best and most committed teams are still involved...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.