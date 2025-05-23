NATASHA MARRIAN: US could hit Malema and Zuma with sanctions
There may be fallout for politicians in the video Trump played to illustrate his genocide point
23 May 2025 - 05:00
Resetting the relationship between SA and the US could culminate in sanctions against powerful local politicians, including the EFF’s Julius Malema and MK’s Jacob Zuma.
The shift in the mood in the Oval Office as US President Donald Trump asked his aides to dim the lights before showing a video to justify his assertion of genocide against white Afrikaners in SA was palpable, even across the globe as SA watched the drama unfold in real time. ..
