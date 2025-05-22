MAMOKETE LIJANE: Easing is needed as keeping rates policy tight makes little sense
Traders are betting Reserve Bank will cut interest rates in next two meetings
22 May 2025 - 05:00
I have been positively surprised by the resilience of the rand in the context of acute market turmoil and increased domestic political risk in the first three months of this year.
The Reserve Bank is probably in the same position. Concerns about global turmoil in the context of then-escalating trade tensions likely explained the decision by the Bank’s monetary policy committee (MPC) not to cut rates at its March meeting. While somewhat understandable, the Bank’s reticence served to further delay much-needed monetary policy easing and put the it further behind the curve...
