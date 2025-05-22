BRIAN KANTOR: Home may be where the heart is but it isn’t where the money is
For the average home or building owner, or those owning commercial property, the rental tide has been receding outside the Western Cape
22 May 2025 - 05:00
Well-maintained homes in my neighbourhood continue to be demolished at an impressive rate. Demolition is being ordered so the land released can be converted to a new residential unit, or two, or more. It’s a process under way widely in the Western Cape but conspicuous by its absence in much of the rest of SA...
