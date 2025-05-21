MARIANNE MERTEN: Doubling of party funding disclosure threshold is no joke
21 May 2025 - 05:00
It was not an April Fool’s joke but a decision by the multiparty parliamentary home affairs committee to double the political donation disclosure threshold to R200,000 and the annual political funding cap to R30m for individuals and entities.
In effect, this ensures more money from unknown origins can flow into local government election campaign coffers. Much is at stake in the 2026 municipal polls for all political parties grappling with the changed national unity government political landscape. A rich campaign kitty is requisite...
